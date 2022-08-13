Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $26.43 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 92,923 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. 5,064,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

