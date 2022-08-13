Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $47.08 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,943 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $47,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 535,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,439 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $269,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $636,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.48. 1,333,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,338. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

