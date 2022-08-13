Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 456,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 541,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,009,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,601. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

