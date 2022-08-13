Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

