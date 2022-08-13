Lear Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Lear Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LEA opened at $152.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lear has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 108.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lear by 467.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lear by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.60.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

