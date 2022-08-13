Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.2 %

PAYC opened at $393.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.07 and a 200 day moving average of $314.46. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

