Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 326.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1,284.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $126.01 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

