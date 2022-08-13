Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.