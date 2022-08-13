Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $21,903,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

PWR stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.