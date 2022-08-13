Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 420,859 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.84 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

