Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $919,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

