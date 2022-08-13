Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,103 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.