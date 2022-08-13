Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 75.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $210,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.1 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.