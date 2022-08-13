Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

