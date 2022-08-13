Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 19,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,492. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

