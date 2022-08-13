Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,658. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (LBSR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.