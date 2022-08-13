Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 64.3% in July

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
LBSR remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 15,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (LBSR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.