Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

LCUT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 11,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.60.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

