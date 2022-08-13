Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 9.0 %
Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.71.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
