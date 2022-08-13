Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 9.0 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

