Linear Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

