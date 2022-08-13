Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 398 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.81). Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($4.87).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £241.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($24,770.42).

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

