Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

