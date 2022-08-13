LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

