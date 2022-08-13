LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.
LivePerson Price Performance
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.