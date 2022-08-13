Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 8.0 %

LIXT opened at $0.81 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

