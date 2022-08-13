Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0249 dividend. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.