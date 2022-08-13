Lowery Thomas LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Lowery Thomas LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,059. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.78 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23.

