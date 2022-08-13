Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average of $202.92.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

