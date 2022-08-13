Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Cowen

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 11.60.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,385,000 after acquiring an additional 304,012 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 329,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

