Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. 373,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,394,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.

