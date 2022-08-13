Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance
MYTAY remained flat at $4.38 on Friday. 317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
