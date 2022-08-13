Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) One Day Volume Hits $13.00

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded up 47.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $0.01 and $13.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mainstream For The Underground
Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mainstream For The Underground Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainstream For The Underground and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.