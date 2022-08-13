Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,864,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 1,564,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

MPCMF stock remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

