Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GATE stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345. Marblegate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

