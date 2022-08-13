Mark Pearson Sells 60,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,628,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,827 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

