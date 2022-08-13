Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

MAR opened at $164.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

