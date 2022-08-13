Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,015,000 after acquiring an additional 65,386 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,568,000 after acquiring an additional 84,031 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCZ opened at $59.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

