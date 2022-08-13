Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.