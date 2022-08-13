Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $289.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.