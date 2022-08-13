Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $603.21 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $236.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $551.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

