Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRETF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

