Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

