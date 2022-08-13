Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE MRE opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$880.24 million and a P/E ratio of 39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.01.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

