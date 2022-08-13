Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $179.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Masimo Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

