MASQ Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $49,961.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

