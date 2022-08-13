Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

