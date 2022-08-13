Materion Co. (MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 8th

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Materion Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE MTRN traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.82. 245,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,975. Materion has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

