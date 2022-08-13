MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Jefferies Financial Group

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance

TSE:MAV opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

