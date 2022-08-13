McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,580. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

