McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.58% of McLaren Technology Acquisition worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAI remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

