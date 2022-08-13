MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 1st

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. State Street Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 810,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,615,000 after buying an additional 161,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 204.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 223,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 150,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.